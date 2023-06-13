Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $38,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 241.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.91 and a 200-day moving average of $300.79. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $192.33 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,569. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.