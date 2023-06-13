Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $84,814,000 after buying an additional 713,454 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $8,984,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IART stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

