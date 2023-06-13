IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 85,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,744. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of IPGP opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

