IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.85.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

