iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lowered by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
