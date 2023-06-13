iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

