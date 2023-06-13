iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. LFS Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5,852.7% during the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 392,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,634 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 197,059 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

