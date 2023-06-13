iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 610.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.