Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. Sells 1,456 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $43,738.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,994.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,727,000. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 233,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

