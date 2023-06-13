JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576,992 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $39,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 504.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.50. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

See Also

