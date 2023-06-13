JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.