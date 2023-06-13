KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KBR were worth $38,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of KBR opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

