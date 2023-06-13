Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,117 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $233,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 455,833 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

