Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 1,385.7% in May

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,385.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.