Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 1,662.5% in May

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 1,662.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:KNRLF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Kontrol Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
