L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $37,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

