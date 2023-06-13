La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LZB opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06.
La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.