La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LZB opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $6,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 700.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 288,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

