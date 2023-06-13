Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $230,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

