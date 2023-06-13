Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 8,009.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $25,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Lantheus by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,183,570.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,183,570.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,874 shares of company stock worth $8,542,661. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

