Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,425,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

