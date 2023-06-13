Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

