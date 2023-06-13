Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,754,968 shares of company stock valued at $627,333,190. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

