Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $175.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,436 shares of company stock valued at $49,384,438. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

