Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 639 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

