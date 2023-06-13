Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 661.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 36,877 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,692,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

