Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Illumina by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,698,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina stock opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

