Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,184,451,010,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,228,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $289.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

