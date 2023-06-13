Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE:UBS opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

