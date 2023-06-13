Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

