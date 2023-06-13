Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VUG stock opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.51 and a 200 day moving average of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $274.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

