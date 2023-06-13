Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

