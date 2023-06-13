Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,031 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

