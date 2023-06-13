Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $736,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

