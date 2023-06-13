Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,037 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

