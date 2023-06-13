Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

