Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $816,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

