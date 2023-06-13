Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 697,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 188,857 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFL opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

