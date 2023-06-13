Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $877,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYMB opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

