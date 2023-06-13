Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,500,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

