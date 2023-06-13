Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $967,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

