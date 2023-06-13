Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,281 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 736,517 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after acquiring an additional 478,975 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

