Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

