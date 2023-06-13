Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

