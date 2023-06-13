Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $886,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

