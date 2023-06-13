Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

