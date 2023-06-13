Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

