Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $267.80. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

