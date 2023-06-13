Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,697 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENB opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

