Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 656,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

