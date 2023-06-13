Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.